Westbound 210 Freeway at the 605 in Irwindale to be shut down for 5 full days

A major stretch of the 210 Freeway in Irwindale will be closed for a full five days next week, and Caltrans wants commuters to have plenty of advance notice.

Repairs of the 210 bridge hinge over the San Gabriel River will require a 126-hour closure of the westbound 210 Freeway in the Irwindale area that will start July 20 at 11 p.m. and is expected to last through July 26 at 4 a.m.

(credit: Caltrans)

The westbound lanes of the 210 Freeway will be fully closed from Irwindale Avenue up to the 605 Freeway. The closure will also impact the eastbound side, which will be shrunk down to three lanes in both directions between the 605 Freeway and Irwindale Avenue. The Irwindale on- and off-ramps, the westbound 210 Freeway's connectors to the 605 Freeway, and the Mt. Olive on-ramp to the eastbound 210 Freeway will also be shut down during the closure.

Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol are anticipating the closure will cause major delays, and are urging drivers to consider taking the 10 and 60 freeways as an alternate, use public transportation, or if possible, work from home.