Westbound 210 Freeway still closed through Irwindale for Caltrans work

By Darleene Powells

Work continues Monday on a stretch of the 210 Freeway through Irwindale.

Monday morning commuters will need to find a detour around the closure for at least one more day while Caltrans wraps up work on the San Gabriel River Bridge hinge. The work required the full closure of the westbound 210 Freeway from Irwindale Avenue to the 605 Freeway for a full five days.

Three lanes of the eastbound 210 Freeway on that stretch were reduced to three lanes, so traffic can pass through in both directions.

Caltrans construction workers have been working around the clock since last Wednesday night to demolish the bridges hinges, and reinstall fresh rebar and forms on the freeway.

Over the weekend, crews began pouring the first of over 300 cubic yards of concrete. On Sunday night, Caltrans tweeted that concrete pours for the freeways bridge deck were complete, and work is on schedule so the freeway can be fully reopened by 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

In the meantime, Caltrans is reminding drivers to avoid the area by using public transportation, taking the 10 Freeway or 60 Freeway as an alternate, or to work from home in order to bypass the closure.

