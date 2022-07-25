Westbound 210 Freeway still closed through Irwindale for Caltrans work

Work continues Monday on a stretch of the 210 Freeway through Irwindale.

Monday morning commuters will need to find a detour around the closure for at least one more day while Caltrans wraps up work on the San Gabriel River Bridge hinge. The work required the full closure of the westbound 210 Freeway from Irwindale Avenue to the 605 Freeway for a full five days.

Three lanes of the eastbound 210 Freeway on that stretch were reduced to three lanes, so traffic can pass through in both directions.

Caltrans construction workers have been working around the clock since last Wednesday night to demolish the bridges hinges, and reinstall fresh rebar and forms on the freeway.

VIEW FROM ABOVE



Crews have been demolishing the hinges since midnight at the I-210 San Gabriel River bridge. Lanes have been reduced to three in each direction. EXPECT DELAYS through the area. Seek alternate routes and use public transportation. pic.twitter.com/lEu9Rj3aG2 — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) July 21, 2022

Over the weekend, crews began pouring the first of over 300 cubic yards of concrete. On Sunday night, Caltrans tweeted that concrete pours for the freeways bridge deck were complete, and work is on schedule so the freeway can be fully reopened by 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

BRIDGE DECK POUR COMPLETE!



Paving crews poured concrete over the bridge deck this afternoon and evening. Monday morning we will be grinding deck once the concrete is cured. On schedule to reopen all lanes on Tuesday (7/26) morning at 5am. #210BridgeProject pic.twitter.com/EQ1g8Lt3Xw — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) July 25, 2022

In the meantime, Caltrans is reminding drivers to avoid the area by using public transportation, taking the 10 Freeway or 60 Freeway as an alternate, or to work from home in order to bypass the closure.