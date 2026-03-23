LA28 unveils "LA in Full Bloom" visual identity ahead of 2028 Olympic Games

LA28 organizers on Monday unveiled the visual identity for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games as an homage to Southern California's superbloom of wildflowers.

During a "Look at the Games" presentation at the Intuit Dome, organizers revealed that the games' theme — LA in Full Bloom — would rely heavily on the 10-to-15-year superbloom phenomenon that causes a vibrant display of wildflowers to bloom across the southern portion of the Golden State if the conditions are just right.

"The Superbloom mirrors the spirit of the Olympic and Paralympic Games," said a statement from Ric Edwards, the vice president of brand design and executive design director for LA28. "Athletes train their entire lives for a moment on the greatest stage in sports. When the conditions are right, everything comes together and something extraordinary happens."

The "LA in Full Bloom" design unveiled by LA28 organizers. LA28

Organizers said that the visual identity incorporates an array of bright colors influenced partially by the official flower of Los Angeles, the Bird of Paradise. They said that elements of the designs will reflect the region's geography, cultures and neighborhoods.

"We wanted the Look to feel like Los Angeles itself," said LA28 Head of Brand Design Geoff Engelhardt. "LA is a city of incredible creativity, sitting at the intersection of sport and entertainment, and the Games will bring the world together here in 2028."

The patterns will be displayed on everything related to the games, including staff credentials and uniforms, and the signage displayed at stadiums and venues across Los Angeles in 2028.

More information on the design process can be found on LA28's YouTube Channel.