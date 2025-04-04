5 SoCal chefs, service professional and restaurants make 2025 James Beard Awards finalists

The 2025 James Beard restaurant and chef award nominees were announced this week, and a handful of the best in the nation are in Los Angeles and Orange County.

Often referred to as "the Oscars of food," the winners will be revealed at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on June 16 in Chicago.

Long Beach's Gusto Bread was nominated in the Outstanding Bakery category, meeting the high mark of "a baker of breads, pastries, or desserts that demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, hospitality, and operations."

In the Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program, Strong Water in Anaheim made the nominated list of five, demonstrating "exceptional care and skill in the pairing of wine and other beverages with food," among other attributes.

Best Chef: California nominations included Jon Yao, of Kato Los Angeles and Daniel Castillo of Heritage Barbecue in San Juan Capistrano. Tobin Shea, at Redbird Los Angeles, was one of five people nominated for Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service.

Established in 1990, with the first awards given in 1991, the James Beard Awards are one of the most prestigious culinary honors in the nation.

"On behalf of the Awards committee and the Restaurant and Chef Awards and Beverage Awards subcommittees, congratulations to our 2025 honorees and nominees! We're especially excited to recognize the first nominees of our three new beverage-focused categories—highlighting the vital role these professionals play in the culinary and hospitality industries," said Chef Elizabeth Falkner.