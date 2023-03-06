Watch CBS News
2 sent to hospital after car crashes into building in Norwalk

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

A car crashed into a building in Norwalk Sunday, sending two people to the hospital. Their condition is currently unknown. 

It happened around 9 p.m. at Studebaker Road at the end of the 105 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The structure, which has medical offices in it, sustained damage due to the crash. A guard rail was also bent and damaged. 

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. 

First published on March 5, 2023 / 9:14 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

