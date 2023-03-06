2 sent to hospital after car crashes into building in Norwalk
A car crashed into a building in Norwalk Sunday, sending two people to the hospital. Their condition is currently unknown.
It happened around 9 p.m. at Studebaker Road at the end of the 105 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The structure, which has medical offices in it, sustained damage due to the crash. A guard rail was also bent and damaged.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
