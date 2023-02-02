Watch CBS News
2 schools in Menifee placed on lockdown from misinformation

By KCAL-News Staff

Santa Rosa Academy in Menifee was placed on lockdown Thursday after a call came in of a suspicious person on campus. Police responded and say the report appears to be unfounded.  

At 12:51 p.m. the Menifee Police Department updated the situation on their Facebook page, saying the "suspicious person from Santa Rosa Academy is now on campus at Paloma High School and that school has been placed on lockdown."

Police said it is believed to be social media misinformation, but are clearing Paloma High School out of an abundance of caution.

