2 people rescued after sailboat gets stuck on jetty at entrance of Alamitos Bay channel

Long Beach firefighters helped two people off a jetty at the Alamitos Bay channel entrance Saturday afternoon after their sailboat

got caught on the rocks.

The rescue was reported about 1:35 p.m., according to the Long Beach Fire Department.

A 22-foot sailboat was stuck on the rocks, fire officials said.

The crew of an LAFD lifeguard boat assisted two uninjured people off the rocks and the boat was towed to safety, officials said.