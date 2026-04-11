2 Moreno Valley teens arrested for allegedly killing a 16-year-old

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office arrested two teens for allegedly killing a 16-year-old last year.

Detectives booked Avon Owens, 18, and another unidentified 18-year-old for murder and the use of a firearm during the commission of a murder on April 10, 2026. Owens was processed into the Cois Byrd Detention Center, while the other suspect was sent to the Southwest Juvenile Hall since he was a minor at the time of the alleged murder.

The deadly shooting happened on Dec. 30, 2025, inside a business in the 22000 block of Town Circle in Moreno Valley. Deputies said they found the 16-year-old victim with a fatal gunshot wound.

During the months-long investigation, detectives identified multiple suspects. They partnered with several SWAT teams from their own department at the Riverside Police Department to serve search warrants at multiple homes in Hemet and Moreno Valley.

Riverside County deputies said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the case can contact Central Homicide Investigator Denham at (951) 955-2777 or Moreno Valley Station Investigator Morales at (951) 486-6700.