2 men critically wounded in North Hollywood shooting

Two men were in critical condition Friday after being shot in North Hollywood during an apparent robbery, police said.

Officers responded to the 11100 block of Califa Street just after midnight and found the men suffering from gunshot wounds.

The men, said to be 28 and 26, were taken to a hospital in critical condition, LAPD Officer Drake Madison said.

According to Madison, the men were shot by three suspects wearing ski masks during a robbery. Witnesses told police the suspects fled in a white SUV in an unknown direction.

