2 men charged with murder in shooting death of Long Beach street vendor

Two men have been charged with murder in connection with the death of a street vendor in Long Beach who police say was struck by stray gunfire in a gang-related shooting.

Rahman Snook Abdallah, 19, of Long Beach, and Raylon Deshawn Akers, 23, of Los Angeles, are charged with one count each of murder in the March 20 killing of Yener Ramirez Miranda, along with an allegation that each used a handgun.

Akers is also facing one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

A third man, James Arthur Havlicheck Jr., 33, of Lakewood, is charged with one count of accessory after the fact.

Prosecutors allege that Abdallah and Akers fired multiple rounds around 4 p.m. at East Eagle Street and Locust Avenue, in the direction where Ramirez Miranda was selling corn.

The two then fled to Havlicheck's residence, where he allegedly aided them.

Police say Ramirez-Miranda was "an innocent bystander and not involved in gang activity."

Homicide detectives believe the suspects "fired shots at subjects they believed to be rival gang members," police said in a statement.

Ramirez-Miranda, 37, died that day at a hospital of a gunshot wound to the head and neck, according to records from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.

In a statement announcing the charges, District Attorney George Gascón said Ramirez Miranda was "violently taken away from us while simply doing his job."

"No one should ever fear for their life while trying to make an honest living," he said.

Security camera footage led detectives investigating to identify and arrest the three suspects.

Abdallah and Akers were arrested last Thursday in Long Beach, and Havlichek was arrested last Friday in Los Angeles, police said.

The three have criminal histories ranging from auto theft and carrying concealed weapons to shooting at inhabited dwellings and evading police, according to Long Beach police.