Long Beach police arrest 3 known gang members for the shooting death of street vendor

Three gang members with criminal histories have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a well-known Long Beach street vendor, Long Beach police said.

Yener Hudiel Ramirez-Miranda, a father and husband, was shot and killed on March 20 around 4 p.m. while working as a street vendor at East Eagle Street and Locust Avenue.

Long Beach Police Chief Wally Hebeish announced the arrest of three suspects Monday for the murder of Ramirez-Miranda, who he said was an unintended target of the suspects who were shooting at rival gang members nearby.

"Ramierez was the victim of an unacceptable gang-related act of gun violence," Hebeish said.

Security camera footage led detectives investigating to identify and arrest three suspects: Rahman Snook Abdallah, 19, resident of Long Beach; Raylon Deshawn Akers, 23, resident of Los Angeles; and Raylon Deshawn Akers, 23, resident of Los Angeles.

Both Abdallah and Akers were booked for murder and are being held on $2 million bail and Havlicheck was booked for accessory to murder and is being held on $1 million bail.

The three have criminal histories ranging from auto theft and carrying concealed weapons to shooting at inhabited dwellings and evading police, Hebeish said.

During the arrests, officers recovered multiple firearms. Detectives served search warrants in Long Beach, Huntington Beach, Lakewood, and Los Angeles.

"Although I am happy to announce these arrests, we still have work to do. Homicide personnel continues investigating in order to identify and arrest anyone else who may have played a role in this murder," Hebeish said.