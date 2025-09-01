2 LA County deputies hospitalized after hit-and-run crash

Paramedics rushed two Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies to the hospital after a hit-and-run crash.

The collision happened in South Los Angeles at the intersection of West 98th Street and South Vermont Avenue, according to the LA County Sheriff's Department. The impact of the crash sent the deputies' patrol car into a power pole.

Two LA County deputies were hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash in South LA. KCAL News

Deputies said a man tried to run away from the crash site but was quickly apprehended. It's unclear if Good Samaritans detained the driver until authorities arrived or if other deputies arrested the man shortly after the crash.