Watch CBS News
Local News

2 LA County deputies hospitalized after hit-and-run crash

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Read Full Bio
Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Paramedics rushed two Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies to the hospital after a hit-and-run crash.

The collision happened in South Los Angeles at the intersection of West 98th Street and South Vermont Avenue, according to the LA County Sheriff's Department. The impact of the crash sent the deputies' patrol car into a power pole. 

screenshot-2025-09-01-214728.png
Two LA County deputies were hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash in South LA. KCAL News

Deputies said a man tried to run away from the crash site but was quickly apprehended. It's unclear if Good Samaritans detained the driver until authorities arrived or if other deputies arrested the man shortly after the crash. 

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue