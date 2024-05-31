Watch CBS News
Local News

2 killed in fiery crash on 405 Freeway near Culver City

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A man and a woman were killed in a two-vehicle crash on the 405 Freeway near Culver City Friday morning.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. when a Toyota Prius and a commercial truck collided near National Boulevard, causing the Prius to burst into flames, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

fiery-2-car-405-crash.png
Deadly two-vehicle crash on the 405 Freeway near Culver City.

Los Angeles Fire Department personnel worked quickly to put out the fire when they arrived to the scene.

Both the man and woman involved in the crash were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The CHP issued a SigAlert that closed all northbound lanes of the freeway for several hours while they investigate the cause of the crash.

Amy Maetzold

Amy Maetzold is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She started her journalism career in Wisconsin where she was a producer at NBC15 and Spectrum News 1. Before coming to KCAL, Amy covered news in Santa Barbara at KEYT, winning a group Emmy Award for team coverage on the Alisal Fire.

First published on May 31, 2024 / 5:53 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.