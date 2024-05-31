2 killed in fiery crash on 405 Freeway near Culver City

A man and a woman were killed in a two-vehicle crash on the 405 Freeway near Culver City Friday morning.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. when a Toyota Prius and a commercial truck collided near National Boulevard, causing the Prius to burst into flames, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Los Angeles Fire Department personnel worked quickly to put out the fire when they arrived to the scene.

Both the man and woman involved in the crash were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The CHP issued a SigAlert that closed all northbound lanes of the freeway for several hours while they investigate the cause of the crash.