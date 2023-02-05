2 killed, at least 2 injured in multi-car crash in South Gate

Two people have died and at least two others were injured Sunday in a multi-car crash in South Gate, police said.

The crash unfolded overnight just after 2 a.m. along State Street and Tweedy Boulevard.

It was there that a total of five vehicles were involved in the collision. Of those, three cars were parked.

The crash resulted in the deaths of two people whose identities have not been released. Two others were transported to area hospitals in unknown condition.

The cause of the accident was not known at this time.