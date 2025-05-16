2 kids arrested for series of burglaries in Long Beach, including Sweet Jill's Bakery

Police arrested two boys who were allegedly part of a group of kids behind a string of burglaries and vandalism in Long Beach.

The two boys, aged 12 and 13, were booked on similar charges before being released on May 12, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

"These arrests should serve as a reminder that if you choose to engage in criminal activity in our city, you will be held accountable," said LBPD Chief Wally Hebeish. "We remain committed to protecting our entire community and addressing unlawful behavior appropriately."

The boys and four other kids allegedly burglarized or vandalized six businesses throughout the city from April 6 to April 26. Police said the group used a stolen car to drive to at least two of the stores, including Sweet Jill's Bakery.

With no cash in the register, the group of kids settled for the pastries on display after breaking into the business.

"They attempted to get in the registers but could not," owner Jill Pharis said. "Well, there's nothing in there anyway. So, they gave up on that idea and decided to help themselves to the milk and the baked goods instead."

Pharis said the burglars broke floor tiles, mashed cupcakes and pushed everything on the floor before leaving in their getaway car. She believes the kids caused somewhere between $4,000 and $5,000.

"I want to commend our officers and detectives for their work in identifying and arresting the individuals responsible for these crimes," Hebeish said. "I also want to thank the affected businesses for their cooperation throughout the investigation."

Police said they are still searching for the rest of the suspects.

Detectives urged anyone with information to contact the department at LBPDBurglary@longbeach.gov or (562) 570-7351. Anonymous tips can be sent to Los Angeles County Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 222-8477 or through their website, www.lacrimestoppers.org.