2 firefighters injured while fighting church fire in South Park

Two firefighters were injured while battling a church fire in South Park overnight Sunday.

The fire broke out at the Victory Baptist Church just after 3 a.m. and resulted in more than 100 firefighters responding. They battled intense flames for more than an hour and a half.

Two firefighters were trapped underneath debris during the firefight. One was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. The second firefighter was treated at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.