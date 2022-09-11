Watch CBS News
Local News

2 firefighters injured while fighting church fire in South Park

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

2 firefighters injured while fighting church fire in South Park
2 firefighters injured while fighting church fire in South Park 00:30

Two firefighters were injured while battling a church fire in South Park overnight Sunday. 

The fire broke out at the Victory Baptist Church just after 3 a.m. and resulted in more than 100 firefighters responding. They battled intense flames for more than an hour and a half. 

Two firefighters were trapped underneath debris during the firefight. One was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. The second firefighter was treated at the scene. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on September 11, 2022 / 9:59 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.