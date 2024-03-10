Watch CBS News
2 dead after head-on collision involving suspected drunk driver in Silverado Canyon

By Dean Fioresi

Two people are dead after a head-on collision involving a suspected drunk driver in the Silverado Canyon area on Saturday. 

The crash happened at around 9 p.m. on Santiago Canyon Road, near Limestone Spur Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Investigators say that the crash happened as a 1993 Toyota and a 2018 Ford traveled in opposite directions of Santiago Canyon Road. 

A 34-year-man from La Habra, behind the wheel of the Ford, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second man, reportedly from Santa Ana, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he also died. He is believed to have been driving the Toyota. 

Both men were the sole occupants of their cars. 

CHP investigators believe that alcohol was likely a factor in the crash. 

They did not provide any further information. 

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles.

