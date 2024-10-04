2 dead after getting ejected from car during violent crash at end of pursuit in Pomona

Two people were killed when they were ejected from a car when a pursuit ended in a crash in Pomona on Friday evening.

The crash happened at around 5:45 p.m. when the suspects were fleeing from pursuing officers along the I-10 Freeway near Kellogg Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Police say that the suspects had entered the freeway and were driving the wrong way when they lost control at some point, veering off the road. They then crashed, ejecting two of the occupants from inside. They were both pronounced dead at the scene after the car rolled over the top of their bodies.

One person was taken into custody. It's unclear if they were injured in the crash.

All westbound lanes of the freeway are closed as the investigation continues, as well as the northbound SR-71/westbound I-10 transition and the Kellogg Drive off-ramp. Police are diverting traffic onto the southbound SR-71.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and police have not yet revealed exactly why they were chasing the suspects in the first place.