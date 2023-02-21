2 dead, 3 injured after train collides with vehicle in South Los Angeles

Two people are dead and three others injured after a train collided with a vehicle in South Los Angeles on Monday.

The crash occurred just at around 6:15 p.m. on the Metro Blue Line tracks near E. 24th Street in the Central-Alameda neighborhood.

Firefighters responding to the scene found a vehicle that had sustained heavy damage in the crash, trapping some of the occupants inside.

According to Los Angeles Fire Department Public Information Officer Nicholas Prange, two people were killed in the collision, while three others were hospitalized. Two are said to be in moderate condition while another is said to be in fair condition.

There was no information available on any of those involved.

No passengers onboard the train were injured during the crash.

"Approximately 125 passengers have now exited the train, without medical complaint," LAFD said in a statement. "Two train operators have also disembarked. One is being evaluated as a precaution."

Train service is expected to be impacted for an unspecified amount of time.

A LINE (BLUE): buses replace trains between Washington and Vernon stations due to a train-car incident. The bus shuttles will likely continue well into the night. pic.twitter.com/iDo7jBstFQ — LA Metro Rider Alerts (@metrolaalerts) February 21, 2023

Earlier Monday, just one stop north of where the impact occurred, near the 1100 block of E. Washington Boulevard, one person was hospitalized in moderate condition after being struck in the leg by a train. Service was also stopped due to the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.