Seven people injured during greater alarm house fire in South LA

Seven people were injured when a massive fire overtook a home in South Los Angeles early Monday morning.

The blaze was first reported just before 9 a.m. in the 900 block of W. 43rd Place, where Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters arrived to find a single-family home that was showing heavy smoke and flames.

It took crews just over 20 minutes to extinguish the fire.

While conducting operations, firefighters located seven people within the home that sustained injuries of some sort. Two were rushed to nearby hospitals in critical condition while the five others denied medical transport.

Additionally, one firefighter was hospitalized for minor smoke inhalation but is said to be in fair condition.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.