2 children hospitalized after getting swept away in San Bernardino County creek

By Dean Fioresi

Two children have been hospitalized in critical condition after they were swept away in a San Bernardino County creek on Tuesday. 

Swift water rescue crews were dispatched to Mill Creek near the Thurman Flats Picnic Area in Mountain Home Village at around 3:45 p.m. after learning that the children were caught up in the running water, according to a statement from San Bernardino County Fire Department. 

Both children were located by 5:30 p.m. and rushed to Loma Linda Hospital in critical condition, firefighters said. 

The children were reportedly on a raft when they were caught up in the quick-moving water of the creek. Rescuers had to perform CPR on the second child that was found. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

First published on May 7, 2024 / 6:10 PM PDT

