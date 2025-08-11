Watch CBS News
2 car fatal accident closes Lawndale intersection

Julie Sharp
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
One person is dead after a two-car collision in Lawndale on Monday morning.

The accident happened around 7:30 a.m. at the Marine and Mansel Avenues intersection, according to the South Los Angeles Sheriffs Station.

Aerial footage showed two sedans severely damaged, with car parts littered about. One of the vehicles was a black Hyundai with a JLM Environmental logo on a detached vehicle door lying in the street.

The intersection is closed as an investigation is ongoing. No further details are available at this time.

screenshot-2025-08-11-114226.png
The accident happened around 7:30 a.m. at the Marine and Mansel Avenues intersection. KCAL News
