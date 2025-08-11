2 car fatal accident closes Lawndale intersection

One person is dead after a two-car collision in Lawndale on Monday morning.

The accident happened around 7:30 a.m. at the Marine and Mansel Avenues intersection, according to the South Los Angeles Sheriffs Station.

Aerial footage showed two sedans severely damaged, with car parts littered about. One of the vehicles was a black Hyundai with a JLM Environmental logo on a detached vehicle door lying in the street.

The intersection is closed as an investigation is ongoing. No further details are available at this time.

