2 bodies found in burned Santa Ana home investigated as homicides

A woman has been found under the debris of a burned home in Santa Ana, four days after a man was found dead inside, police said Wednesday.

The fire was first reported Friday night in the 500 block of West McFadden Avenue. Police and firefighters arrived on the scene to find the home fully engulfed in flames.

When the fire was out, the body of a male was found inside. Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set, police said.

Four days later, Santa Ana police homicide detectives were alerted to new information in the case which prompted a return visit to the scene. With the help of the Orange County Fire Authority, another search of the home uncovered the body of a female victim under the debris.

Both deaths are being investigated as homicides. Police did not release further details about the investigation, but said detectives are looking to identify and find any witnesses in the incident.

Anyone with information on the fire can call Santa Ana police Homicide Section Detectives at (714) 2345-8390.