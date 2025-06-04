2 arrested in connection with Ventura County "drug delivery service" that allegedly targeted students, authorities say

A man and a male juvenile were arrested on suspicion of running a "drug delivery service" in Ventura County, authorities said.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that 18-year-old Edgar Nabte and a boy from Thousand Oaks targeted students at schools throughout Ventura County for their service. The alleged service sold psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana and nicotine to juveniles between April and May of this year.

Authorities said the pair used a variety of social media and messaging platforms to target customers. During one instance, a juvenile required hospitalization after consuming psilocybin mushrooms that were purchased through the service.

Detectives served a search warrant on May 21 in the 2600 block of Antonia Drive in Camarillo and the 2300 block of Los Feliz Drive in Thousand Oaks. During that time, authorities said, about 47 marijuana vape devices, 62 nicotine vape devices, 18 containers of pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes and a large amount of loose marijuana were seized, as well as more than $5,000 in cash that was deemed to be gains from drug sales.

Nabte was arrested during the execution of that warrant. He was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale and conspiracy to commit a crime. He's being held on $50,000 bail, the sheriff's office said.

The juvenile suspect was arrested later on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, conspiracy to commit a crime and driving a motor vehicle without a license.

Both suspects were later charged by the Ventura County District Attorney's Office on the same charges, authorities said.

No additional details were immediately made available.