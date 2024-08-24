Man found shot to death outside of Woodland Hills hospital

Homicide investigation underway after man found shot outside of Woodland Hills urgent care

Homicide investigation underway after man found shot outside of Woodland Hills urgent care

Homicide investigation underway after man found shot outside of Woodland Hills urgent care

Police are seeking help from the public in helping locate the person who shot and killed a 61-year-old man outside of a Woodland Hills hospital on Friday.

It happened at around 5:30 p.m. outside of Woodland Hills Medical Clinic and Urgent Care, located in the 5900 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, as the victim was walking to his car, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Detectives identified the victim as Dr. Hamid Mirshojae to KCAL News on Saturday.

Officers arrived to find the Mirshojae's body on the ground next to a white SUV. There were also several bullet casings discovered nearby.

Investigators learned that the suspect, who has not yet been identified, fled from the area on foot.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LAPD detectives at (818) 756-4800.