Watch CBS News
Local News

Man found shot to death outside of Woodland Hills hospital

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Homicide investigation underway after man found shot outside of Woodland Hills urgent care
Homicide investigation underway after man found shot outside of Woodland Hills urgent care 00:24

Police are seeking help from the public in helping locate the person who shot and killed a 61-year-old man outside of a Woodland Hills hospital on Friday. 

It happened at around 5:30 p.m. outside of Woodland Hills Medical Clinic and Urgent Care, located in the 5900 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, as the victim was walking to his car, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Detectives identified the victim as Dr. Hamid Mirshojae to KCAL News on Saturday.

Officers arrived to find the Mirshojae's body on the ground next to a white SUV. There were also several bullet casings discovered nearby. 

Investigators learned that the suspect, who has not yet been identified, fled from the area on foot. 

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LAPD detectives at (818) 756-4800.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.