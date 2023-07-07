2 arrested in the shooting death of a Long Beach 12-year-old

Family still searching for answers after 12-year-old boy fatally shot during drive-by in Long Beach

Family still searching for answers after 12-year-old boy fatally shot during drive-by in Long Beach

Family still searching for answers after 12-year-old boy fatally shot during drive-by in Long Beach

Long Beach Police announced Friday the arrest of two people for the May 9 murder of a 12-year-old boy as he walked down a neighborhood street with friends.

Chief of Police Wally Hebeish said a documented gang member and a woman they believe to be his girlfriend have been arrested and will be charged with murder.

Eric Gregory Brown III was shot in the back of the head back on May 9, when he was walking down the street with two friends. The group was approached by two people in a car, both of whom were wearing ski masks, just before they opened fire.

"We Believe this incident stemmed from an earlier gang confrontation not involving the victims," said Hebeish. He stressed that the young victims had no gang ties.

Long Beach Chief of Police Wally Hebeish announced the arrest of two people Friday in the murder of 12-year-old Eric Brown as he walked on the street with friends May 9. KCAL

Documented gang member Reshawn Strother, 20, of Cypress and Destenee Sheree Scipio, a 21-year-old resident of Long Beach were both arrested. Strother was already in custody on unrelated charges according to Hebeish.

"Detectives leveraged technology, including automated license plate readers and security camera footage to gather critical information and identify those responsible for the crime," said Hebeish.



Both suspects are being held in lieu of $1 million bail, according to jail records.

Along with Brown, a 14-year-old girl was struck in the leg by gunfire but survived and a 13-year-old was uninjured.

Family members of the children attacked have been desperately searching for answers as to why their loved one would be senselessly killed, especially at such a young age.

"I didn't get a chance to say goodbye," said Brown's aunt Marcedes Joseph.

The police chief said there may be additional suspects in this case.

"No young person should have to live in fear," said Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson while speaking with KCAL News at an earlier date. "Young boys and young men of color already face challenges. I can remember what it was like growing up. I remember when my 17-year-old little brother was shot in the back and was a victim of gun violence. So, it's not okay. And we as a society, as a community, need to stand together and draw the line."



