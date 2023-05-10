Investigation underway after two young people shot in Long Beach

Two young people were shot and wounded in separate shootings in Long Beach and an investigation was underway.

Police said the shootings occurred near Lewis Avenue and Hill Street late Tuesday night. A silver Honda with several bullet holes was discovered at the scene.

Authorities say when they arrived they found one young victim who was shot and they were taken to the hospital for their injuries. The second victim was found later and also taken to the hospital.

Both of the victims conditions are unknown at this time. No other details were released on the investigation.