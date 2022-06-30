19-year-old dies days after hit-and-run crash on Father's Day in Compton

A 19-year-old who was struck in a violent car crash in Compton on Father's Day has died, and now his family is searching for answers.

"I miss him every day. I stay up at night thinking he's going to come home," Ceila Paz said of her eldest son, Adrian.

She last saw Adrian conscious on June 19, when the family gathered for a Father's Day barbecue and a surprise early birthday party for Paz.

"He gave me a gift and I remember telling him it's not my birthday. He said, 'I know, mom, but we're celebrating it today and there's more coming,'" she said.

Damage to the vehicle from the hit-and-run accident, seen here, sent 19-year-old Adrian Again, who was sitting in the backseat, to the hospital where he died three days later.

At around 4:30 p.m., though, she got a call from her son's friend saying that Adrian was in bad shape after he was involved in a car crash on the corner of East Alondra Boulevard and South Pearl Avenue in Compton.

"He said someone did hit him from behind, made him lose control," Paz explained.

The driver, the 19-year-old's longtime friend, admits he was speeding, but said that he was hit by a lifted truck, which spun him around. The driver and front seat passenger survived, but Adrian was rushed to the hospital and placed in a coma. Three days later, he died.

"My family, my kids are missing him so much," Paz said.

The 19-year-old also had a growing fan base. A talented musician, he often performed at local parties and special events.

"It was a passion. He loved to see people dance, drink and smile. He said, 'That makes me happy,'" Paz told CBSLA.

The alleged hit-and-run suspect is still at-large.

Detectives at the Compton's Sheriff's station said they need witnesses to come forward to find out exactly how this happened, so a grieving mother can get some closure.

"I want someone to...if they know something, if they saw something, I want them to help me out by reaching out to Compton Sheriff police department," Paz said.