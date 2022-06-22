Family of man shot, killed on Father's Day in front of his son in Long Beach speak out

Family of man shot to death on Father's Day, in front of his son, speaks out

The family of a man, shot and killed in front of his young son on Father's Day was speaking out Tuesday.

To the world, the victim was 30-year-old Leevi Maseuli, but to his father, Owen, he was his little boy.

"He was a fun kid. Ya, he was happy kid," the victim's father said.

Owen Maseuli said that his son got in with the wrong crowd around high school, but after he became a father, Leevi's whole life changed. His mother said that he had just purchased a home that he was trying to fix up. He was also working to join the the construction workers union to provide a better life for his children.

"Just like any other father, try to do good. You live for your kids," Owen Maseuli said.

At around 8:45 p.m. on Father's Day, Long Beach Police officers found Leevi sitting in the driver's seat of his car, shot in the chest. His 7-year-old son, who was passenger, witnessed the entire incident.

Leevi's mother told CBSLA that he spent the day at the park with his children. Then, his son said that he was hungry and that's when he hopped in the car, but before they could get to a restaurant, Leevi was shot. He later died at a local hospital.

His father said he still cannot accept what's happened as a reality.

"I've never been in this situation, so it's not hitting me yet. I mean, I don't even feel like he's gone," Owen said.

Long Beach Police have so far not given out a suspect description or motive, but the Maseuli family said they are preparing reward money for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

"We're going to get him, we're going to get him," Owen said.