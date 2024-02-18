17 firearms recovered inside warehouse in LA, police say

(credit: LAPD)

Police say multiple firearms were recovered inside a warehouse in Los Angeles and at least three arrests were made.

The Los Angeles Police Department says 17 firearms were found at the location in the 1300 E. 16th Street on Saturday.

There, officers with the Newton-area Gang Enforcement Detail were monitoring a large group of individuals, suspected of being gang members, who police say were drinking alcohol and smoking narcotics on the sidewalk.

Additional officers were called and several individuals were detained and arrested, while additional suspects left the scene.

Once the area was secured, the LAPD said in a news release that "officers recovered multiple firearms inside the warehouse as well as additional firearms in plain sight within parked vehicles, outside of the warehouse."

Anyone with more information was asked to call Newton Detectives at (323) 846-5363 or 1(877) LAPD-24-7 (877- 527-3247) during non-business hours.