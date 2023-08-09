150-acre brush fire burning near Lake Perris
Firefighters are battling a large brush fire burning near Lake Perris in Perris.
The blaze, which has been dubbed the Rock Fire, has so far burnt 150-acres of brush and is growing at a "dangerous rate of spread," according to Riverside County firefighters.
Crews were first sent to the scene just after 2:30 p.m. upon learning of the fire.
No injuries have yet been reported and no structures are currently threatened.
This is a developing situation. Check back for details.
