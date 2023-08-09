150-acre brush fire burning near Lake Perris

Firefighters are battling a large brush fire burning near Lake Perris in Perris.

The blaze, which has been dubbed the Rock Fire, has so far burnt 150-acres of brush and is growing at a "dangerous rate of spread," according to Riverside County firefighters.

Crews were first sent to the scene just after 2:30 p.m. upon learning of the fire.

#RockFire [UPDATE] The fire is 150 acres. pic.twitter.com/GycDMdexgk — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) August 10, 2023

No injuries have yet been reported and no structures are currently threatened.

This is a developing situation. Check back for details.