15-year-old killed by reckless driver in Sun Valley

A 15-year-old boy was killed after a reckless driver lost control of their car late Saturday evening, careening into multiple parked cars on the side of the road in Sun Valley.

The incident happened at around 11 p.m. near White Street, when the suspect was driving eastbound on Strathern Street, according to Los Angeles Police Department.

While driving, the suspect allegedly lost control of the car and slammed into several parked cars off the side of the road.

The boy, who was in the roadway at the time, was hit by one of the parked cars. He was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries before he was later pronounced dead.

He has not yet been identified.

Police arrested the driver, only identified as a 22-year-old man.

There was no further information provided.