14-year-old girl hospitalized after shooting in South LA

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Paramedics rushed a 14-year-old girl to the emergency room after someone shot her in South Los Angeles Friday night. 

The shooting happened at roughly 7:35 p.m. near the intersection of McKinley Avenue and E. 108th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Initially, officers did not believe the teen was the intended target. 

Paramedics took her to the hospital in an unknown condition. Doctors were treating her at a local emergency room.

LAPD requested additional units for crowd control around the crime scene. Police did not initially have a description of the suspect or weapon. 

