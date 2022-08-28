13 Souls Memorial Run held in Simi Valley to honor service members killed in Aug. 2021 terror attack

A 13 mile run/walk was held Saturday in Simi Valley to honor and remember the 13 fallen U.S. service members, killed when a suicide bomber detonated an explosion at the Karzai International Airport on Aug. 26, 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan.

A sign with a photo and the name of the fallen was placed at each of the 13 mile markers along the route.

The event's organizer has a very personal connection to last year's terror attack that killed more than 180 people, including the 13 fallen U.S. soldiers. Their son was supposed to be on duty at the gate where the explosion occurred.

Some 15 hours after reports of the suicide bombing, the family learned that he was alive, though still grieve for those who were not so fortunate.

Some 400 participants came out Saturday for the 13 mile memorial run/walk, which raised more than $20,000 to help those most critically injured in the attack.