Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department offers $10,000 reward for information into shooting death of 41-year-old man in South LA

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced it is offering a $10,000 reward for any information to locate the individuals allegedly responsible for the shooting death of Juan Luis Marquez in South LA.

At a news conference Thursday morning, Lt. Steve Dejong said 41-year-old Marquez was shot and killed on the night of Aug. 16.

Dejong said around 9:20 p.m., deputies from the LASD responded to calls of a gunshot victim on the 8000 block of S. Hooper Avenue. When deputies arrived, they found Maruqez and his son in an alley behind his residence, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Marquez's son had a gunshot wound to his leg and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later released. Maruqez had a gunshot to his torso and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said they are looking for a red or burgundy Kia K5 that was seen fleeing the scene. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

"During the investigation, we learned Juan Luis and his son were alerted to the sound of a car alarm in the alley behind their residence," Dejong said.

He explained that about a month prior, someone had attempted to steal their vehicle that was parked in the alley.

"They made their way to the alley and observed three Black juveniles attempting to steal their vehicle," Dejong said. "When they confronted the three individuals, a fourth juvenile standing near the south end of the alley produced a firearm and shot at Juan Luis and his son."

Dejong said Marquez was armed with his legally owned firearm and he returned fire toward the group. All of the individuals ran toward what is believed to have been a red or burgundy Kia K5 and fled the scene heading westbound on 81st Street.

Dejong said his family described him as a hardworking man who loved his family.

The sheriff's department is asking for any information that leads to the arrest or conviction of the individuals involved. People who may know something are urged to contact the sheriff's department at 323-890-5500 and ask for Det. Kirste or Det. Gonzales.