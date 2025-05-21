Watch CBS News
More than 100,000 pounds of illegal fireworks seized in Los Angeles County

By
Austin Turner
Austin Turner
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various freelance outlets as a sports reporter.
Austin Turner

KCAL News

Authorities in Los Angeles County seized more than 100,000 pounds of illegal fireworks on Wednesday.

According to Cal Fire, the Office of the State Fire Marshal conducted the seizure in Commerce, where it responded to reports that a fireworks importer and exporter wasn't following the requirements of a licensee, despite being a licensed vendor.

Cal Fire did not immediately reveal what regulations were broken by the vendor.

"As we approach the 4th of July and a typical increase in usage of illegal fireworks, this seizure should be a reminder of our zero tolerance to illegal fireworks in California," said California State Fire Marshal Daniel Berlant.

More than $4 million in property loss has been caused by fireworks-related fires since January, Cal Fire said. 

Illegal fireworks in California include sky rockets, bottle rockets, roman candles, aerial shells and firecrackers, among others.

As of 4 p.m., no additional details were immediately made available.

