10 new cases of monkeypox reported in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced on Monday that there was a "concerning increase" of mpox, or monkeypox, cases that have been reported in the last two weeks.

Officials say that 10 new cases have been reported, which is a troubling jump from the countywide average of less than two cases per week in recent months.

Mpox is mainly spread through close contact with body fluids, sores, shared bedding or clothing, or respiratory droplets from kissing coughing or sneezing.

Symptoms can include rash or sores that look like pimples or blisters on the face, body and genitals. They are usually accompanied by fever, chills, headache, muscle aches or swollen lymph nodes.

Health officials say that early detection, testing and vaccination are vital to control the spread of the disease.

Because of the recent spike in cases, public health officials strongly recommend anyone with symptoms consistent with the disease to seek medical attention and get tested.

In order to help reduce the risk of getting and spreading mpox, officials say that individuals should try and limit the number of sexual partners they have and not have sex or intimate contact with others that have new or unexplained rash or sores until they see a healthcare provider.

They say that condoms, gloves and hand washing can help prevent the spread of the disease. They warned against sharing towels, clothing, bedding, sex toys, fetish gear and toothbrushes.

Additionally, vaccination is an important tool to help prevent spread, health officials continued. They suggest that those who identify with a number of subgroups get vaccinated. Those groups include men or transgender men who have sex with men or transgender people, people who have sex or intimate contact with people at a large public event, those who engage in commercial or transactional sex, people living with HIV.

More information on mpox and the department's mobile vaccination and sexual health clinic scan be found on the Department of Public Health's website.