10 injured, 1 dead after multi-vehicle crash in Anaheim

A fatal multi-vehicle crash in Anaheim has left one person dead and 10 people injured. Paramedics took one of the injured to the hospital. 

According to the Anaheim Police Department, the eight-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Ball Road at about 2:15 p.m. on Thursday. 

While one of the victims was hospitalized, the remaining others suffered only minor injuries. 

December 22, 2022

