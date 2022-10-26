Watch CBS News
Local News

1 transported after multiple students make "medical complaints" at Canoga Park High School

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Canoga Park HS student hospitalized due to medical emergency
Canoga Park HS student hospitalized due to medical emergency 00:38

At least one student was hospitalized after as many as four students at Canoga Park High School experienced medical emergencies on Wednesday. 

According to Los Angeles School Police Department, all four students are safe after making "medical complaints" at around 10:40 a.m. at the campus located on Topanga Canyon Boulevard. 

"Due to privacy and confidentiality laws, we cannot disclose additional information about this incident," they said. 

LAPD officers were also called to the scene, indicating that they were made aware of four students possibly suffering effects of an overdose from an unknown substance. 

As they continued to investigate, they learned that the substance was marijuana. 

The campus remained open for instruction to all other students. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on October 26, 2022 / 11:55 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.