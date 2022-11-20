Watch CBS News
1 person killed in three-vehicle crash in Northridge

At least one person was killed in a three-car crash Saturday night in Northridge. 

The crash that took place on the 8300 block of N. Corbin Avenue resulted in a total of seven people being injured, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

The extent of the six other injuries is unclear at this moment. 

It's also unclear what caused the crash but the Los Angeles Police Department told CBSLA that a drunk driver may have been responsible.



