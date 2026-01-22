1 person killed in shooting at San Fernando Valley shopping center

One person died after a shooting in a parking lot at a West Hills shopping center.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the shooting happened at around 8:35 p.m. in the 6200 block of Fallbrook Avenue. Officers found the victim just outside of a Michaels store.

LAPD said officers arrested the suspect 10 minutes later.

A source familiar with the investigation told CBS LA that a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy was involved in the shooting, but could not clarify if it was a uniformed or undercover deputy.

Sheriff's deputies also responded to the shopping center after the shooting. The sheriff's department said all officers and deputies were accounted for.