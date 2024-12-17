1 person hospitalized after stabbing at Universal Studios Metro stop

Paramedics in Los Angeles County rushed a person to the hospital after a stabbing at the Universal Studios Metro stop Tuesday night.

It happened at roughly 10:20 p.m. at the Metro platform in the 3900 block of Lankershim Boulevard. The suspect allegedly stabbed the victim in the back and ran away.

The Los Angeles Police Department believes he was last seen pushing a cart with a speaker in it. Paramedics took the victim to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition.

Investigators described the suspect as a bald 5-foot-10 man with a mustache. He weighs roughly 220 pounds.