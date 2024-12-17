Watch CBS News
Local News

1 person hospitalized after stabbing at Universal Studios Metro stop

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Paramedics in Los Angeles County rushed a person to the hospital after a stabbing at the Universal Studios Metro stop Tuesday night. 

It happened at roughly 10:20 p.m. at the Metro platform in the 3900 block of Lankershim Boulevard. The suspect allegedly stabbed the victim in the back and ran away.

The Los Angeles Police Department believes he was last seen pushing a cart with a speaker in it. Paramedics took the victim to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition. 

Investigators described the suspect as a bald 5-foot-10 man with a mustache. He weighs roughly 220 pounds.

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.