1 man shot to death, another wounded after breaking up fight in La Mirada

Investigators say that one man was killed and another was wounded when they were shot moments after breaking up a fight in La Mirada early Sunday morning.

It happened at around 3:45 a.m. in the 14800 block of Steprock Drive near La Mirada Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies.

Upon arrival, deputies found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. A 34-year-old man, who has not yet been identified, was declared dead at the scene.

The second victim, 51, was taken to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower body. He was in stable condition at the latest, LASD said.

Investigators say that the two men were standing down the street from where the shooting took place, when they saw a man involved in a physical altercation with a woman.

"The victims intervened to break up the fight," LASD said. "Afterward, as they were waling back to their residence, a vehicle pulled up beside them. The suspect exited the vehicle and fired several rounds, striking both victims."

There was no word on any arrests made in connection with the incident.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.