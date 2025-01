At least one person died Sunday in a fiery collision on the 134 Freeway in Pasadena.

The incident took place around 8:10 a.m. on the westbound side of the freeway near North San Rafael Avenue.

At least one person has died. There was no immediate confirmation on how many others were injured.

A SigAlert has been issued for the westbound freeway at Orange Grove Boulevard and is expected to remain in effect for up to eight hours.