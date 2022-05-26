Watch CBS News
1 killed in fiery big rig crash on 710 Freeway in Long Beach

By Darleene Powells

One person was killed in a fiery crash that shut down most of the 710 Freeway in Long Beach for much of Thursday morning.

The crash was first reported at about 3 a.m. on the southbound 710 Freeway at Long Beach Boulevard, where authorities found a sedan, a Toyota Tundra and a big rig in lanes.

At least one of the vehicles caught fire, and one person became trapped, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Information about that person was not released.

Only one lane was available to traffic to get past the scene for hours. The freeway was fully reopened at 7 a.m.

