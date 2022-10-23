1 killed, 2 injured in shooting inside store in South Los Angeles

One person was killed and two others were injured when shots were fired inside a store in South Los Angeles.

Police said the shooting unfolded inside Royalty Market in the 6200 block of S. San Pedro Street on Sunday morning.

It was there that authorities arrived to locate the victims. One person had died, while two others were hospitalized in stable condition.

Three suspects fled the scene. No arrests have been made.

What led up to the shooting remains unclear.