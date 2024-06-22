1 dead after stabbing in Westlake

Authorities are investigating a stabbing that left one person dead in Westlake on Saturday.

It happened at around 4:15 p.m. near a laundromat in the 2200 block of Beverly Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Police Department investigators.

Police say that a man in his late 30s was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died. His identity has not yet been released.

A suspect fled from the area in an unknown direction. Investigators were unable to provide any information on the motive or other person involved.

No further details were provided.