Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead after stabbing in Westlake

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Stabbing leaves one person dead in Westlake
Stabbing leaves one person dead in Westlake 01:38

Authorities are investigating a stabbing that left one person dead in Westlake on Saturday. 

It happened at around 4:15 p.m. near a laundromat in the 2200 block of Beverly Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Police Department investigators. 

Police say that a man in his late 30s was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died. His identity has not yet been released. 

A suspect fled from the area in an unknown direction. Investigators were unable to provide any information on the motive or other person involved. 

No further details were provided. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on June 22, 2024 / 9:52 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.