1 dead after shooting near Long Beach Grand Prix

One person was killed during a shooting near the Long Beach Grand Prix on Saturday.

They were called to the 0 block of Cedar Walk, near The Pike Outlets shopping center, at around 5:50 p.m. after learning of the shooting and arrived to find a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives were called to take over the investigation as they work to identify a possible suspect and motive in the shooting.

No further information was provided.

A short distance away, thousands of people were gathered for the ongoing Long Beach Grand Prix. According to the event's schedule, there was a race occurring at the time.