1 dead after shooting near Long Beach Grand Prix

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
One person was killed during a shooting near the Long Beach Grand Prix on Saturday. 

They were called to the 0 block of Cedar Walk, near The Pike Outlets shopping center, at around 5:50 p.m. after learning of the shooting and arrived to find a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Long Beach Police Department. 

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. 

Homicide detectives were called to take over the investigation as they work to identify a possible suspect and motive in the shooting. 

No further information was provided. 

A short distance away, thousands of people were gathered for the ongoing Long Beach Grand Prix. According to the event's schedule, there was a race occurring at the time. 

