1 dead, 6 injured after grisly multi-car crash in Agoura Hills

One person was killed and six others injured in a multi-car crash in Agoura Hills, near Calabasas, on Saturday.

According to Los Angeles County Fire Department, the crash happened at Los Virgenes Road and Lost Hills Road at around 6 p.m.

The deceased victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Circumstances leading up to the crash remain unclear, though with SkyCal over the scene, mangled vehicles that included a Tesla, BMW and a Toyota could be seen in the road.

The area was expected to be blocked for some time as investigators surveyed the scene of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.