1 dead, 6 injured after grisly multi-car crash in Agoura Hills

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

One person was killed and six others injured in a multi-car crash in Agoura Hills, near Calabasas, on Saturday. 

According to Los Angeles County Fire Department, the crash happened at Los Virgenes Road and Lost Hills Road at around 6 p.m. 

The deceased victim was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Circumstances leading up to the crash remain unclear, though with SkyCal over the scene, mangled vehicles that included a Tesla, BMW and a Toyota could be seen in the road. 

The area was expected to be blocked for some time as investigators surveyed the scene of the crash. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

KCAL-News Staff
First published on July 22, 2023 / 8:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

