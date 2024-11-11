1 dead, 3 hospitalized after hazmat investigation at Anaheim party

One person was killed and three other people were hospitalized after an apparent overdose event at a party in Anaheim on Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of Benmore Lane at around 1:10 a.m. after receiving calls reporting the emergency, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

They arrived to find four male adults that were unconscious in front of an apartment complex. All four were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Police say that one of the men died after arriving at the hospital. He has not yet been identified.

One is in critical condition while the other two are said to be stable, police reported.

Investigators say that a white substance was discovered at the scene of the party where the men were prior to the incident. Because of the discovery, a hazardous materials investigation team was called to the scene.

They contained the area for about three hours before clearing the area.

No further information was provided.